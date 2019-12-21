I am a 69-year-old veteran. I have been a Lake Placid resident since I was 12 years old. I proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. I have operated an auto repair business in Lake Placid for 44 years.
Thirty years ago almost every pickup truck had a gun rack in the back window. We had little or no crime. We never had to lock our doors or have alarm systems. We said the Lord’s prayer and saluted the flag in our schools. People were proud to work and anyone receiving welfare really needed it. Young people respected law enforcement, teachers and moreover each other. A woman having an abortion at full term was unheard of.
If someone in a pickup truck mows down a group of people exiting a ballgame, are we going to ban all pickup trucks?
We live in the greatest country in the world. What’s happening to it? God, please help us all, because you are our only salvation.
Thank you for reading this. God bless you all.
Bob Seeber
Lake Placid