We’re losing patience.
No, not the newsroom, exactly. But all of us. Americans. Humans.
We’re losing patience and maybe something much more important — the ability to be civil.
Listen to how we interact.
Read what we post on social media.
Take in a little public discourse, if that’s even the right word.
Looking at Facebook and Twitter can be almost painful experiences.
Maybe we need a week of nothing but kid, pet, vacation and meal posts. Some folks overdo those, too, but they’re easier to tune out. And they probably don’t offend anybody.
Our instant update, immediate feedback society is not very healthy.
News is churned out in bits that might not include all the needed context. Immediate angry responses follow — sometimes raw emotion, sometimes misguided.
Sweeping generalities are made about all members of a political party or church or group, including our friends and neighbors. Same of politicians and the media, for that matter.
Debate seems dead.
And, to be clear, debate does not mean getting defensive immediately. It does not mean being unwilling to listen to or consider alternative viewpoints. It does not mean responding in unwarranted anger.
Keep your passion. Kill the hate.
Some of this might not seem that important, except it’s affecting how we interact with each other.
Family members won’t communicate. Friends drift apart. We make assumptions about our neighbors based on a sign in their yard. Even church communities are sometimes fractured.
The question isn’t so much why. We all know why.
A better question is: Is it all worth it?
Most of us know our crazy brother is really a good person. We know our neighbors are willing to help out in a bind. We have made friends with the very people we’re butting heads with because we like them, we enjoy their company. We go to church to feel included, to find fellowship.
It didn’t used to be like this.
It doesn’t have to now.
We’re all in this together even if our beliefs about how to get out are vastly different.
The political divide is driving us apart.
Humanity has to bring us back together.
It’s more important than a tweet.
It’s more important than a yard sign.
It’s more important than just about anything, honestly, because without it, we’re all sunk.
If there’s somebody unhealthy in your life — a manipulator, an addict, a liar, a cheater, an abuser — push him or her out.
But if you just disagree, there are plenty of workarounds.
People over politics. Compassion over contempt. Patience over hostility.
A cup of coffee and cookies over another nasty Facebook comment or a rash, inaccurate generalization.
Maybe it’s easier said than done at this point in history and in this election year. But it feels like we’ve never needed it more.
An editorial from the Aberdeen American, South Dakota.