Like many folks I know, we are trying to eat better. Returning to stress snacking during COVID times, the virus lingers on yet, but this overeating must quit. Cutting out treats is key, but then there is vacation to consider.
We strolled through the big box store near our destination and realized we did not have snacks. Of course, this is not really true because we had plenty of things to eat for meals and other options for between those meals, but no treats.
Considering this was vacation, sweets seemed completely reasonable. I had brought s’mores supplies so I was good. I urged him to pick his favorite and not be swayed by my sudden alerting to peanut butter cups.
He hauled a sack of these toward our cart, but I stopped him. “No, don’t buy what I like, get what you want and please don’t buy a grocery bag size of it.” Our camper has a weight limit and Lord knows I’m trying to as well. He picked his very own favorite, which is kind of a big deal for those who come from a big family, have parented children or are the type to defer to others. We continued our candy reminiscing as we approached the registers.
Hemmed in by walls of stacked merchandise, we waited to proceed to an open register. Bags and bags of candy were like a sugar fortress rising on either side of us. He picked up a few but I shook my head. He clarified he wasn’t wanting to buy them but was just wondering why they were there.
“It’s August, right,” he asked me, looking rather quizzical. “Uh, actually no it’s still technically July,” I replied. “It’s the last day though so basically yes, it’s August, why?”
He showed me the bags. Pictures of ghosts and goblins decorated the plastic wrapping of the sweets. “Halloween candy,” he mused. “Isn’t it a bit early?” I started to answer no, then realized heck yes it was too early. Trick or treat was like three months away.
We went on clucking about the absolute crazy of putting out sweets this early. “It’s HalloweenThanksgiving MerryNewYear’s,” he said rolling his eyes. “Yes,” I agreed. “What I want to know is why if they put out Halloween candy this early, I can’t get peanut butter eggs all year long. Those are what I’d really want.” I find these perfect for popping into the freezer for when I crave something sweet. They are more peanut buttery than chocolaty and the perfect two bite treat.
We moved forward and what did my wandering eye see but a bag of peanut butter bats. “No way,” I marveled, offering it to his view like some special treasure. Sure enough, some very smart marketing department figured out how to adjust the eggs into other shapes and sell them for Halloween. The bag was put into my chart and popped into my freezer once back to the RV.
Maybe it’s not too soon after all, even if it is too soon for Halloween in August.