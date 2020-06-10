One verse in the Bible explains and sets Christianity apart from all other religions in the world and offers salvation to all who believes. There is no other religion that either explains it or believes it for their salvation.
And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross, Philippians 2:8, KJV.
Let’s break this sentence down and examine what it really means. One, by his own free will, he came from glory in heaven as God (one of the three persons of God) to fashion himself as a man as we are and as a servant, Philippians 2:7, KJV., and willfully humbled himself, the God, the creator of all things, omnipresent, all knowing, all loving and eventually became obedient to death, even death of the cross not, an ordinary death on the cross which was a dime a dozen during the days of the Roman Empire who invented death by cross but, a spiritual death where he took on ALL THE SINS OF THE WORLD FROM ADAM TIL THE END OF TIME. Even the sins of Hitler, Nero, Caligula, Stalin, etc.
Because of this, and not his physical beatings, he was unrecognizable, even by his own mother Mary. He took on the Wrath of God on that cross, tasted Hell for three days for all the sins of the world. Hell, is total separation from God which he felt on that cross when he yelled “MY GOD, MY GOD WHY DO YOU FORSAKEN ME?”
My God the Father, My God the Holy Spirit. Why did he do this? He could have simply wiped out the entire Roman Empire with one word. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but, have everlasting life, John 3:16, KJV.
Again, what are we to believe? Read the following sentence carefully, Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound, in other words, the 10 commandments entered to show or convict us of our sins, BUT, the flip side, where sin abounded, God’s grace did much more abound, what a statement!
In other words, what God is saying is, that there is no sin that he will not forgive, get this, even Hitler’s sins, if, he would have believed. God, will forgive all sins, Romans 5:20, KJV.
We are saved by Grace and not of works by man, Ephesians 2:8, KJV.
Just simply believe the gospel of grace, 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4, KJV., Ephesians 2: 8,9, KJV. A man can not save you, Muhammad can’t save you, the Pope can’t save you, believing anything else can’t save you, church-going can’t save you, repenting can’t save you, helping others can’t save you, hail Mary’s can’t save you, the Buddha can’t save you, animal sacrifices can’t save you, your money can’t save you, tithing can’t save you, confession can’t save you etc, nothing.
We all need a sin bearer to go to glory and that was Jesus, period! It was a free gift and gifts come with no conditions. Anyone that does not believe this deep in their hearts will go to the Lake of Fire everlasting.