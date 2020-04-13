I trust that everyone is enjoying these times of confinement. I and every other sailor that was stationed on a Naval ship, are used to this, i.e. not being able to go where we want, no choice of chow for months on end. and, Jesus wasn't on board ship to take us out for a stroll on the high seas. We couldn't even operate our own small businesses. I got busted for selling homemade popcorn.
Don't get me wrong, I love the military and I know this is how the military conducts itself and they have to do it to maintain discipline.
What I am trying to convey to the rest of you is "How do you like socialism now"? We are being held hostage by our government: Churches are not to assemble, choice of food is minimal, restaurants and other small businesses are told how to operate or not to open, money is dispersed to whom ever the Feds want it to go to etc. A pastor was even arrested in Tampa for holding services.
Yes folks, these are previews of coming attractions if the lefties get their way with "The Gangrene New Deal"!
I believe it was Thomas Jefferson who said, "When people give up liberty for safety, they soon will have neither." The above is just a little taste of how great socialism really is.
Dave Doty
Lake Placid