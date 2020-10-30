What is good for the goose is not necessarily good for the gander. Evidence that in the latest bro-ha-ha over the latest candidate for a lifetime job on the Supreme Court. With approximately nine months to go in his term, Obama was denied the opportunity to nominate a judge for the court. Mitch McConnell refused to allow that nomination to go through, claiming that any nomination should be up to the next incoming president. Well with less than 30 days to the next election, the same Mitch McConnell has ramrodded a candidate through the process and will send the candidate to the court.
Now this is the same old political game that Washington plays with any law or program a particular party wants passed. My problem now with the Supreme Court is that we now have Republican judges and Democratic judges. We don't have independent judges that interpret the laws and Constitution but rather judges that adhere to the party line. We have made the Supreme Court, an extension of the Oval Office, which of course defeats the three branches of government with its so-called checks and balances.
Now this is not something that happened this month; it has been going on for several admirations and I really wonder if the judges can fully do their job without including their personal biases and political thoughts into their deliberations. We can only hope but nothing in Washington is ever as it seems.
Hal Graves
Sebring