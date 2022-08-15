San Francisco Costly Trash Cans

A prototype trash can called Salt and Pepper is seen near the Embarcadero and Ferry Building in San Francisco on July 26, 2022.

 ERIC RISBERG/AP PHOTO

SAN FRANCISCO — What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco.

That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco’s streets this summer in the city’s long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, along with piles of used clothes, shoes, furniture and other items strewn about on sometimes-impassable sidewalks.

