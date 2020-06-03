Unfortunately most pastors, deacons and priests teach false scriptures. Generally, there are three reasons for this or a combination of the three. To make money, not knowing and understanding scriptures or plainly perverting the scriptures.
I like to start with some misconceptions about water baptism, tithing, circumcision and the sabbath day. The sabbath day was started way before the law (ten commandments) in Genesis 2: 1-3, KJV., which describes a lack of work, not worship on the seventh day. It's not until Exodus 20:8, KJV., that it becomes part of the Mosaic law.
Tithing, started also,before the law in Genesis 14:20-24, KJV., then in Leviticus 27:30-34, KJV. and 2 Chronicles 31:5-7, KJV. Tithing was instituted to support the Levite priests, in that they were not allowed to work but, to teach the word of God so, they got one-tenth of all cattle and wheat or any other farm good, not money. Today's pastors love tithers and tend to say, you must tithe and use Malachi 3, KJV., to make one feel guilty of not tithing.
Water baptism is nothing more than a shadow of the real thing that was coming. It depicts, the death burial and resurrection of Jesus, the real thing. Circumcision, was a pact between God and his people, where one must be circumcised on the eighth day. All four were under the law prior to the cross and are not needed today for one's salvation.
They are works that Christ nailed to the cross, he did it all. He also fulfilled the law for us. He took the wrath from God, meant for us. Asked this, if the above four, are needed for salvation then, how is anyone prior to their institution with Moses EVER saved, like Adam and Eve, Abraham, Sarah, Jacob, Issac etc.
Human works can not save you, Ephesians 2:8,9 KJV. Trust is not in the flesh but, in Christ, Philippians 3: 3,4, KJV.,
We are no longer under law but, grace, unmerited favor. Read Galatians 5: 1-6, KJV. carefully; 1 Corinthians 16:2, KJV., talks about saints meeting on the first day, not seventh day. Paul broke bread on the first day, not seventh day, Acts 20: 7, KJV.,
Paul is our apostle for salvation, not, the 12. Paul received revelation from the glorified Christ not his earthly ministry with the twelve. Now, the total proof, Colossians 2: 14-16, KJV. All have sinned and fall short of God's glory Romans 3:23 KJV., if this is fact and we all continue to sin, even bad thoughts, ask yourselves, how do you save yourselves, there is no more animal sacrifices. Also, in the scriptures, it states that there will be no fire started during the seventh day sabbath. If that is the case then all who believe in the sabbath day are sinning by starting their cars, it's a combustion engine which takes fire! Get real people, it is Faith that saves not human works!