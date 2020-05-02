One of the issues that has cropped up in the past few weeks is time on our hands. Suddenly our schedules have been cleared out because so much has closed and we’re at home more. What do we do?
Some people have clean houses for the first time in ages (though I did see a picture of one woman with a sign proclaiming, “No amount of quarantine will make me organize my drawers!”). Others have decided to try their hands at new hobbies or rediscovering old ones.
I fall somewhat into the last category. During this time of stress, I rediscovered my love of baking stuff. Since I managed to score what I need to create all kinds of goodies and dusted off my bread machine, I’ve turned out banana bread and brownies. I’m even thinking about trying to recreate my sourdough bread starter, which makes amazing bread. Yes, I blame the quarantine for all this.
There are all kinds of craft stuff that could call to me, but I have resisted thus far. My sewing machine sits unloved and unused in my office, begging me to pay attention to it. My closet is filled with materials that could create all kinds of nice things if I could get to it — there is currently stuff blocking my way. And not even quarantine has driven me to completely straighten up my office, though there are pockets of organization here and there.
I’ve increased my video game playing a bit, especially since while the virus was going on my gaming computer made noises like it was dying, and I got another one with Don’s blessing. Not wanting it to be lonely, and wanting to justify the purchase, I’ve spent some time with it. Gaming is also a great stress reliever — it’s a lot better for me to blow up monsters than to yell at people.
But some people have gotten real creative with their time at home. In fact, according to an article I saw at www.foxnews.com, some people really wanting new outfits have gone so far as to find a new source of material to create clothing — paper bags.
I am not kidding. The article includes pictures from Instagram of women wearing dresses made from paper bags. While part of me is impressed, I find the results a bit lacking in modesty for my taste. But to be fair, there’s only so much you can do with a large paper bag. It’s not designed to create shoulder straps, for example.
This is apparently related to what has become known as the “duvet challenge,” where women were wearing duvets as fancy dresses. There was a picture of one of those too. It’s amazing what you can do with a well-placed belt.
I don’t think paper bag dresses have a future — one good rain and you are going to have some major issues — but I think it’s kind of cool that people are trying to use their imagination while dealing with the lockdown.
For now, I will stick to my customary dress of t-shirts and jeans while we wait for things to open up. And I don’t need to be making paper clothes to fill my time. I just need my kitchen. After all, those brownies aren’t going to bake themselves.