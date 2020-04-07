Several TV ads are suggesting ways to keep ourselves productively busy during the coronavirus “stay-at-home” time. For those of you following this imposed social distancing, first I say, thank you. Then I say that often used phrase, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” Teagan, my 10-year-old granddaughter, and I came up with an idea. A ‘lemonade’ idea.
Since we both enjoy reading — especially books we choose to read — we decided Teagan would suggest a book and we both would read it. As we talked about it on the phone, the conversation began with how we felt about the characters. That spilled over into not only our thoughts and feelings about characters, but our own perspectives about people in general. And that led us down other trails, in this case, showing respect for others and how we judge them. The trails this particular book, or most any book, might follow are limitless, but the best trail is the one that brought my granddaughter and me another bit closer.
So, if you’re a grandchild or a grandparent, reach out. Find something you both can read and discuss, then see where it takes you. And it doesn’t have to be a book. The actual text is the springboard. A newspaper article, a sports report, an interview, etc. could work as well. Just squeeze some sweet juice out of those lemons.
Millie Anderson
Sebring