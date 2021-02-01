The x-president has opened an office in Palm Beach, called "The former President of the United States." I suspect he will continue to name call, insult and, in general, continue to harass and threaten just about everyone he feels didn't kiss his ring in the last four years.
He still has not accepted the fact he is not the president and, in fact, considers the election to be a fraud therefore Biden is president in name only.
The Republican Party has got to make a decision as to who they want in their party and who is a detriment to their party. The last four years was as chaotic a time as I have ever seen in my lifetime with division, anger and protests galore and I suspect more of the same from the most egomaniacal, vindictive person that has ever been in the White House.
The impeachment trial is already falling apart with the GOP vacillating as to what to do throwing out words like constitutional or unconstitutional. The lawyers are having a heyday with this one and the money will be rolling in.
The American people will be the ones left behind once the politicians get through with this, you can bet on it. We are supposed to be a democracy and live by a rule of law ... let's see how that plays out in Washington, D. C. in February.
Hal Grave
Sebring