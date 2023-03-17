SEBRING — Round 2 of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship features the granddaddy of American sports car endurance racing, namely the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. Make that the 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Organized by aviation industry poohbah Alec Ulmann on a temporary circuit utilizing the runways and service roads of the one-time B-17 pilot training facility Hendricks Field, the inaugural event took place on New Year’s Eve in 1950, won by Fritz Koster and Ralph Deshon in a Crosley Hotshot. In the ensuing seven decades, a virtual who’s who of racing have won at Sebring in iconic marques like Ferrari, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Ford, Cadillac and Acura.

