The recent front page note from the publisher of the Highlands News-Sun concerning advertisers having equal rights in their publication sounds good on first read. But was the week-long anti-gun show barrage of front page sticky notes really advertising?
Advertising might be better defined as promoting goods and services. The perpetually disgruntled group behind the sticky note campaign weren't advertising anything. They were stating a political viewpoint. As we head closer to the election in November will the front page become a bulletin board for political views and candidates?
Lost in the entire issue is the irony that the anti-gunners, who also oppose freedom of assembly when it doesn't pass their litmus test, were afforded the opportunity to spread their views, courtesy of the very Constitution that they don't like.
James Freyler
Sebring