Often, people tell me, isn’t it great to live in Florida where our economy isn’t suffering like all those liberal shutdown states. Florida’s economy is booming and those liberal states are suffering under nanny state rule.
Hmm. What if what you know ain’t true?
In the second quarter of 2021, New York’s economy grew 8.1% and Florida’s economy only grew 6.7%.
California’s economy grew 8.1% and Texas only grew 6.4%.
Michigan’s economy grew 8.4% and Oklahoma’s economy only grew 3.5%.
In fact, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma, Republican bastions all, grew the same or slower than the national average.
Most of us know our state of Florida got rid of all those deadbeats on unemployment by getting rid of the extra Federal supplement and now our economy is reaping the economic dividends.
Florida’s unemployment rate was 4.8% in January of 2021 and was actually higher at 4.9% nine months later in September of 2021. Michigan’s unemployment rate dropped from 5.7% to 4.6% during the same time frame. What if what we thought we knew about the people on unemployment, just ain’t true?
Most of us know those wacky liberals in California are financially irresponsible who wouldn’t know a balanced budget if one hit them over the head. In the current year, California expects a $75 billion surplus and an even bigger surplus next year. From another view, California’s surplus is almost as big as the state of Florida’s entire budget.
Many of us know that Florida’s future is its past. Our future is building more houses for retirees and snowbirds and then creating low-wage service jobs to support our newcomers. What if Florida’s future was actually technology?
Florida Polytech in Lakeland is a rising star among engineering schools with a rapidly growing student population — over 600 students in this year’s freshman class.
A significant number of Silicon Valley’s best known early-stage investors have moved to the Sunshine State — David Sachs and Keith Erbois among them. In Silicon Valley, Austin and Miami rank among the top few destinations for people thinking of moving out of Silicon Valley. Florida has at least six unicorns — technology companies valued at more than a billion dollars.
Most of us believed that raising the minimum wage is likely to lead to higher unemployment. But we voted for the constitutional amendment anyway to lift more families out of poverty. We now have a materially higher minimum wage but the opposite of higher unemployment. We have more job openings than we can find people to work those jobs. What if what we thought was true about minimum wage just ain’t so?
Most of us knew ahead of time that the Republicans in Tallahassee were going to use their power to create a highly gerrymandered redistricting. Now that the new districts are out, most of us now think the Republicans actually bent over backwards to try and be fair to all.
We know that COVID is a highly contagious virus and the omnicron variant represents a real danger. What if the actual data tells us that if you are vaccinated, you are free to live your life.
COVID is now on a course where less than 90,000 vaccinated people a year will die in the USA. The regular winter flu kills 30,000 people a year and we don’t get too excited about flu season. One million people a year are regularly hospitalized from pneumonia and 50,000 die. Yet daily pneumonia deaths are not daily front-page news.
We live in a highly partisan world where both sides are 100% convinced they know for sure many things. Wouldn’t we be better off before we opened our mouths to opening our minds to other voices — particularly those who we disagree with?
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .