Well, it has been raining steadily and our region is good and soaked. As ditches, swales and seasonal depressions once again become a biological hotbed of birth and renewal, one opportunistic insect generates a lot of buzz.
Originally referred to as “musketas” by the Spaniards, maps dating from the 1800s show a wide swath of eastern coastal Florida named Musquito County. Yellow fever and malaria epidemics ravaged regions in the state around the same time frame.
So problematic during the early years of settlement, by 1922 the Florida Anti-Mosquito Association was formed in Daytona Beach. Malaria Control in War Areas (MCWA) were also established around military bases to fight the presence of mosquito-borne illnesses, according to the fascinating Florida Resident’s Guide to Mosquito Control by the University of Florida/IFAS Extension. More recently, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis and West Nile Virus have been problematic at times. There have even been rare outbreaks of Dengue fever.
As with most insect species, Florida can boast robust numbers with some 80 different types of these biting flies. Thankfully not all mosquitoes bite humans and a few even have specific hosts such as frogs. Developing in either standing bodies of water or on wet soils nearby, this insect is well adapted to survival in our climate and habitats. Molting through four stages after hatching from an egg, larvae and pupae are those “wrigglers” you see squiggling their way upwards wherever stagnant rainwater collects.
Attracted to carbon dioxide, if you’re breathing, you’re attracting these pests. While both male and female adult mosquitoes feed on plant juices, the female must have proteins found in a blood meal to produce offspring. While her saliva does include a form of painkiller you likely still feel that bite and those serrated mouthparts (proboscis) can also transmit pathogens picked up during a prior meal. Avoidance or DEET-based repellents are still the most effective means to avoid bites by mosquitoes and the potential for mosquito-borne illnesses.
While over 50 mosquito control agencies have been established throughout Florida, not all regions need the same level of management. You can reduce impacts of mosquitoes around your home by ensuring water does not collect around your property. As you dump out standing water, look to see if you find any mosquito pupae. Called “tumblers” from the way they appear to roll, or fall down deeper when disturbed, neither they nor larvae can survive very long out of the water.