When I was around 10 years old growing up in Connecticut, I began to wonder “what” I was. This interest probably began because I was playing with, and going to school and church with, mostly Irish and Italian kids. My father said his father was Dutch and his mother was Irish. Then my mother said her mother was also Irish and her father was English. My last name is “Fromhartz,” so I decided to start my search by tracing my name.
I started making notes whenever I talked to my grandmother as my grandfather had passed away when I was 6 years old. Years went by with me in and out of libraries searching microfilms for census records and in churches checking baptism and marriage records. It took years but I finally had my answer. I wasn’t Dutch ... I was German. A few more years went by and I located the village in Germany that my great-great-grandfather left in 1854 to come to America. In 1997 my daughter and I flew to Germany and with help from a German friend I had met a few years earlier, we went to the South Black Forest and met cousins that still lived in the small village of Hartschwand. My father and his sister were both convinced they were Dutch, probably as it wasn’t popular in 1918, and again in 1941, to be bragging of one’s German heritage.
Fast forward to 2013. My wife and I moved to Sebring in 2010 from Fort Lauderdale. I had retired and my wife and I were looking for a small town with less traffic and still close to South Florida, where we both lived for 60 years. One day we decided we needed some furry companionship and we found it at the Highlands County Animal Control in Sebring. I walked ahead of my wife and saw three dogs in a small cage. It was a mother with two puppies. I knew when I saw them that my wife would end our search at that cage. The three dogs had been caught running loose in Lake Placid, in a wooded area. The sign on the cage said the mother was a wheaten terrier.
We adopted one of the puppies that day, but she had to go to the vet to be spayed. We picked her up at the vet two days later and when the vet assistant carried her out, she said, “You know she can’t walk.” I told her “she was walking at Animal Control two days ago.” She said I’d have to carry her out, so I took her to the car and we returned home.
She didn’t walk because she was terrified. We named the puppy Maggie May. She slowly lost her fear and began enjoying her new surroundings. She was by far the best thing we ever purchased in Sebring. She keeps us both entertained and amused by her antics.
For seven years we attended “Bark in the Park” events and other events where we showed off her shaggy sheepdog coat. Many people looked at her and asked what breed she was, and we would usually ask them to guess. Most would say wheaten terrier, sheepdog, or bearded collie, which is a type of sheepdog. We enjoy every minute with her and she goes everywhere with us.
Last year we decided to have her DNA tested. We swabbed a sample of saliva and sent it off to verify her canine heritage. A week later, we got the results and we both were shocked. She was 0% wheaten, 0% sheepdog and 0% bearded collie. We assumed her saliva was lost in the mail and they made this stuff up. They showed her as 39% miniature Schnauzer, 28% pit bull, then smaller percentages of corgi, Australian shepherd, cocker spaniel and chow (we guessed this one because she has black spots on her tongue), and a new breed we had never heard of called a “super mutt.” Apparently, that’s a mixture of every dog breed that exists.
When we finally revived ourselves, I sent them a picture of Maggie and asked them if this looked like a miniature anything as she weighs 55 pounds. She is calm, quiet, gentle with kids, cats, other dogs, snakes, turtles, rabbits and anything else that has a heartbeat, so I just don’t see pit bull either. They replied that they checked the results and they are correct. We thought more about it and realized, she does have the size and build of a pit bull and if you shave her coat, she may resemble a schnauzer. So, we brought a picture of a schnauzer to the groomer and asked if she could give her that look. We picked her up and the first person that saw her said “Oh, you got a schnauzer.” Since then, we decided we liked the old “Shaggy Maggie” better and she’s now growing a new fur coat just in time for winter.
Now let’s talk about “crackers.” Not Ritz or Saltines, but Florida Crackers. We live near U.S. 98 where the Cracker Trail crosses U.S. 27. Every February, this “cattle drive” (without the cattle) crosses the state to reenact cattle drives that brought the cattle to markets on the coast. The term Cracker (according to Al Burt, who wrote in the Miami Herald in the 1960’s) was from the cracking of the whip the ranchers used to herd and control the cattle. There are other theories about how the name came about, but the “cracking whip” is the most accepted.
Developers in the 1920’s and 1930’s used it as a derogatory term to describe not only the cattlemen, but anyone from Florida. To the real “Crackers,” it became a badge of honor. Call one of them a cracker today and they will eagerly and proudly tell you how many generations back their families go in Florida.
Al Burt said a person could be a cracker without being born in Florida if they loved the state, the land, and the people. I read somewhere else where anyone that survived a summer would qualify. I doubt you could convince a real cracker of this, but I’d like to apply, as I’ve not only endured a summer but I’ve endured 60 of them and some were without any air conditioning.
Here’s my problem, at 39% schnauzer, Maggie May is three times more German than I am with 39% to 13%. She is also 100% “Cracker” as she was born in Lake Placid. I may call myself a Connecticut Yankee, or a German American and I may call myself a Cracker, but only if there are no real Crackers listening. I guess I will need a new category for myself called “Supercracker mutt.”
Robert Fromhartz is a resident of Spring Lake.