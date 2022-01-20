What’s the case about?
I enjoyed the reporting. Having spent hours and hours waiting in courtrooms you have to find your humor where you can.
“Man who shot bears to be in court this morning” (Highlands) News-Sun (NS), Tuesday, 1/18/22: “Just so happens I’m a redneck that’s lived around here,” he told (defendant). “I’m a beekeeper too. Bears have wreaked havoc on my hives in the last six years ….” – Judge Anthony Ritenour.
Versus
“Surviving bear cub may be OK, FWC in court,” (Highlands) News-Sun, Wednesday, 1/19/22: “I can’t comment on the case. I’m here on behalf of the FWC,” Norris told the NS after the hearing. – Brian Norris, FWC.
Can Highlands News-Sun submit a “written question” to Off. Norris, FWC reference the judge’s concerns? Maybe, FWC can instruct the judge how to keep his “hives” safe in Highlands County? What’s the case about? Bears!
ps: I have 1,000 and 1,000 of “Fitbit steps,” Gates 1 thru 8 in the Sun N Lake Preserve and I have now stopped carrying my “Honey Drops”!
Edward Hummell
Sebring