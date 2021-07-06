Representatives from the art and cultural community recently met outside the old Wachovia Bank building on Ridgewood in downtown Sebring to take a look inside and imagine possibilities for its future.
The futuristic looking curved building was built in 1973 and has been vacant about 10 years. It was purchased by the CRA in 2019.
Those who participated included parties from the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA), Highlands Art League (HAL), Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT) as well as some of our local artists.
“The building has been vacant for a long time,” said CRA Chairman David Leidel. “We’re trying to determine what its next use will be.
“The two most popular thoughts at this time are moving the City Hall here or making the site a green space park to enhance the downtown area.”
Those attending were looking at other options, including a possible art and cultural center, which would be a big part of a shared vision making Highlands County an art and culture destination for residents and tourists.
“All three floors inside are of similar size,” added Leidel. “The third floor is partially unfinished. The big issues are the restrooms, elevators, air conditioners and mold in the stairwells. The approximate cost to get it up to code would be $1-1.2 million.”
The inside of the building looked to be in better shape than expected. The attendees were only allowed on the first floor as the elevators are not working and the stairwells have mold.
There may be a Request for Solicitation which would open the door for proposals. If there is interest, and the party has the necessary funds, a selection would be made by the CRA. They want to determine if it is a good fit.
“If we know what the options are, we can put together a plan. We need to know how to move forward,” said Gloria Peters, HAL president.
A vision, that is an option, would be to make the Wachovia building into a destination where art and culture of all genres’ would be showcased. Art is not just painting and drawing but also includes music, writing, culinary arts, crafts, woodworking and much more.
“HCA, as the countywide local art agency, is the umbrella organization for all art and culture,” said Gaylin Thomas, HCA president. “The Peter Powell Roberts Museum will stay in its current location in Avon Park, but we want to help out in any way we can. We can be a resource.”
The issue at hand is where do the funds come from to make this happen?
Another building being discussed for changes is the Antique Mall building on the diamond-shaped lot at the corner of Ridgewood and Franklin. The building is also referred to as the BOA building or the old Barnett building, depending on how long someone has lived in Sebring.
The Waterfront meeting last week prompted some discussion such as possibly HAL, the Historical Society and the Hall of Fame Museum (Sebring International Raceway memorabilia) being on the first floor and the Civic Center moving to the second floor.
The Hall of Fame owns a building at the racetrack, but this would be a more accessible location to display all the racing memorabilia they have collected over the years. HAL still has a 10-year lease in their current location on the waterfront.
It was encouraging to see such a large group of interested parties involved in discussion surrounding the Wachovia building.
“We’d really like to have a decision on whether the building will be used or if it will become a green space park by the end of this year,” said Leidel. “If it becomes a park, maybe a band shell could be added for concerts.”