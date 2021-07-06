Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 83F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 76F. Winds S at 35 to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.