When construction started on Willie Downs Villas off Hammock Road in Sebring in August 2018, it was expected to be completed sometime that summer.
Highlands County Housing Authority Inc., a nonprofit organization, entered into the original agreement with the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to get federal funding and hire a contractor to build the project that county officials described at the time as 50 units of affordable housing.
After the first year, it was 50%-60% complete, said Tod Schwingel, pastor of Sebring Christian Church and president of the organization.
By the end of the second year, it was 75% complete, and then COVID-19 hit, with a myriad of supply-chain issues.
Nearly five years later, the unassuming affordable housing project on Hammock Road looks almost finished. Pale yellow buildings glow in the morning sun while fresh pavement waits for residents’ cars and their kids’ pickup games of parking lot basketball, football and soccer.
“We’re still working on it. We’re still maintaining it. We’re working to prevent it being a nuisance to the neighbors,” Schwingel said, adding that some units are, essentially, ready for tenants now.
It’s 90% complete now, Schwingel said. The delay, he said, was a combination of factors, including the legal process of cutting ties with the original contractor and getting another contractor to finish the job.
The Housing Authority has a new contractor lined up, Schwingel said. It’s just a matter of getting the funds flowing again from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
He had a phone call last Friday with the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to see about getting a report from an engineer on what remains to be done at the site.
“You usually have to wait a year to get someone new,” Schwingel said.
He hopes to know soon when work will resume. It’s hoped now that it won’t take more than six weeks to six months to get done, depending on what the contractor finds that needs finishing.
Everything’s waiting on the engineer, for the moment, he said.
Once open, Schwingel said, the development will house people at roughly half the average mean income (AMI) of Highlands County at a rate equivalent to 30% of their income, with water and a portion of electric costs included in the rent.
“It really is a good deal for them,” Schwingel said.
He added that it would have been better to have had it available for rent over the last two years as the rent crisis was hitting, full force.