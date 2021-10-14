SEBRING — Homeownership is part of the American Dream, and the Washington Heights Community Action Network (WHeCAN) is doing its part to help residents see their dreams come to fruition. They are offering a free home ownership class from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County at 111 MLK Jr. Blvd.
“We are super excited to have this partnership and continue it county-wide,” organizer Angel Wiggins said. “We are thankful to the Boys and Girls Club for allowing us to utilize their building.”
Certified Packager for USDA loans Dean Wallace will educate attendees on attaining those goals. Wallace will share information on applying for a loan and finding resources to make home repairs.
Wiggins said the event will be full of information on financing and sharing resources that are available that many people may not be aware of.
“Homeownership instills pride in neighborhoods. There may be vacant homes available or homes that need repair. This is a catalyst for getting things done for the communities,” she said.
Pens and pads will be provided to take notes. Masks are required and are provided if needed. Seats are limited so call to reserve one. For more information, call 863-214-2164.