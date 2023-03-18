SEBRING — Sebring race fans have learned over the years that you can never count out Pipo Derani. But when he has a fast car, he can be lethal at Sebring International Raceway, earning three overall victories.

And Derani definitely has a fast car, as he drove the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R to the pole for today’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring with a lap of 1 minute, 45.836 seconds.

Recommended for you