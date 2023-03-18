SEBRING — Sebring race fans have learned over the years that you can never count out Pipo Derani. But when he has a fast car, he can be lethal at Sebring International Raceway, earning three overall victories.
And Derani definitely has a fast car, as he drove the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R to the pole for today’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring with a lap of 1 minute, 45.836 seconds.
In the grand scheme of things, starting on the pole for a 12-hour race isn’t that important. But a pole position does let the competition know that Cadillac is poised to bounce back from a disappointing Rolex 24 At Daytona.
“Being on pole here doesn’t mean much for the race, but for us as a team coming from a difficult ’22 it means a lot to be able to get back on track and show the potential we have as a team,” Derani said. “I wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the whole Action Express Whelen Engineering team and Cadillac for its continued support, the relentless work and hours behind closed doors to try to make this program the best it can be.
“On a personal note, it’s always nice to have the first Cadillac LMDh pole at a place that I really like to drive.”
Taking second in Friday morning’s GTP qualifying session was the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R, driven by Sebastien Bourdais , with the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 taking third and the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports Porsche 963 rounding out the second row with a fourth-place finish.
In LMP2, it was the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports entry that claimed the pole with Ben Keating behind the wheel. Keating turned in a best lap of 1:51.780 to finish in front of a pair of TDS Racing entries. The No. 35 TDS Racing Oreca driven by Francois Heriau was second, with the No. 11 TDS Racing Oreca of Steven Thomas placing third.
In LMP3, the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 captured the pole, with Glenn van Berlo behind the wheel. The No. 4 Ave Motorsports Liger, with Tonis Kasemets driving, was second, with Dan Goldburg bringing the No. 85 JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine D08 to a third-place starting position.
It was Antonio Garcia in the Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R that captured the pole in the GTD Pro class with a best lap of 1:59.315 to finish in front of the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, driven by Jack Hawksworth. The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, piloted by Daniel Juncadella was third, followed by Alex Riberas in the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
“I’m very happy for Corvette Racing,” Garcia said. “I’ve had a few pole positions here and I love this race and love this track.”
Garcia said the team knew during Thursday’s night practice the car was going to be good, but weren’t quite sure how it would do in qualifying.
“We didn’t know where it was for a quick, quick lap but we were up there,” he said. “(Saturday) is a long one but I’m already looking forward to those last two hours of the race.”
In GTD, it was Kyle Marcelli in the No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3 that posted the fastest lap, followed by Phillip Ellis in the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus.
Sebring Raceway amends car and RV parkingCrowds continue to arrive for today’s race, which prompted Sebring International Raceway to amend car and RV parking procedures.
“As fans continue to arrive at Sebring International Raceway for (today’s) 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, guests who have pre-purchased general admission car parking passes not able to find a spot to park are being directed to available parking lots throughout the property,” the track said in a press release. “Those who have pre-purchased general admission reserved RV parking passes are being directed to the Ulmann Straight, directly across from the IMSA WeatherTech paddock.
“With large free public parking lots on the west and south sides of the Raceway, general admission car and RV parking passes are no longer being offered, however, abundant free parking remains.
General admission tickets will be sold through the late stages of (today’s) 12-hour race, with access to the competitor paddock, the fan zone, the famed pre-race grid walk and all the action and excitement of the entire property available to all guests.”