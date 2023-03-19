SEBRING — The end of Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring became a parade of yellow. In the final two hours of the race there were four yellow flags, effectively turning the 12 Hours of Sebring into a sprint race, with teams trying to take advantage of different pit strategies to give them the best chance to win at the end. It was the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac that took the checkered flag after a late pile-up that took out the three race leaders.

Following the third yellow in the final two hours — the 11th caution of the race — No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 quickly took the lead from the Whelen Engineering Cadillac, with the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura moving into second place and the No. 7 Porsche moving up to third place. With just under 20 minutes remaining, the No. 6 Porsche Penske made contact with the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing, who went off the track and came back on, only to take out several other cars.

Recommended for you