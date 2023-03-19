SEBRING — The end of Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring became a parade of yellow. In the final two hours of the race there were four yellow flags, effectively turning the 12 Hours of Sebring into a sprint race, with teams trying to take advantage of different pit strategies to give them the best chance to win at the end. It was the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac that took the checkered flag after a late pile-up that took out the three race leaders.
Following the third yellow in the final two hours — the 11th caution of the race — No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 quickly took the lead from the Whelen Engineering Cadillac, with the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura moving into second place and the No. 7 Porsche moving up to third place. With just under 20 minutes remaining, the No. 6 Porsche Penske made contact with the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing, who went off the track and came back on, only to take out several other cars.
“You don’t expect to be run off the road like that,” said Wayne Taylor. “That’s the way I saw it.”
The Whelen Engineering Cadillac was able to get past the wreck and move into the lead when the final yellow flag of the race came out. The race returned to green with five minutes remaining and Jack Aitken was able to bring the Cadillac home in front of the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW, which finished second. The No. 6 Porsche finished third.
It was the fourth win in the 12 Hours of Sebring for Pipo Derani, who shared the seat of the No. 31 Cadillac with Aitken and Alexander Sims.
“You got to be there at the end,” Derani said.
Racing near the front of the class wasn’t necessarily the place to be during the race.
The pole-sitting GTD car, the No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTR Acura NSX GT3, was knocked out of the race due to contact with another car after 186 laps, while the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG and the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 had contact in Turn 1 while battling for the GTD lead. The Mercedes saw the right front suspension break, knocking it out after 198 laps.
The No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac was looking strong in the lead with three hours remaining in the race when the back of the car caught on fire, forcing the Cadillac out of the race.
The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura lost a wheel with less than two hours remaining, bringing out a lengthy yellow flag. The race returned to green, but only for a couple of minutes before the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing LMP2 lost a wheel that took out the No. 30 Jr III Racing LMP3, which had led the majority of the race in the LMP3 class.
The No. 8 Tower Motorsports LMP2 of John Farano, Scott McLaughlin and Kyffin Simpson took the class win and finished third overall, while the No. 74 Riley 74 Ranch Resort Ligier, driven by Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Josh Burdon took home the LMP3 class victory.
In GTD Pro, it was the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Driveway.com / Motul / Motomaster / Porsche Centre Vaughan Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) of Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet and Laurens Vanthoor to take the class win.
In the GTD class, the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing TOTAL / UIS / Paul Miller Auto Group BMW M4 GT3 of Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow and Corey Lewis seemed to come out of nowhere in the final 40 minutes to capture their second victory at Sebring.
“Today we had some luck on our side for sure,” Sellers said.
The Whelen Cadillac completed 322 laps during the race.