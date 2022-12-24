SNS-whelen122422a.jpg

From left; Jack Aitken, Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims, drivers of the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac.

 RICHARD PRINCE/CADILLAC RACING

DETROIT — Cadillac and Whelen Engineering have agreed to a sponsorship extension that will see the company’s familiar logo prominently displayed on the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-LMDh race car campaigned by Action Express Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Since 1952, the Whelen Engineering Company has been a global leader in the design and manufacturing of reliable and powerful warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers and high-powered warning systems for automotive, aviation and mass notification industries.

Recommended for you