Scrolling social media to get my daily dose of stunning nature photos and hysterical cat videos, I saw a couple mentions of an approaching tropical system. Agreeing wholeheartedly with the accompanying posting comments of no, no way and absolutely not, I just cruised on by. Soon a reputable posting from the National Hurricane Center showed up on my feed. I felt my eyes half closing as my head involuntarily twisted from side to side. A November system would be approaching Florida? This is just too much my friends.

Thankfully – at least at the time of typing this column – the system was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Hallelujah for not having its clouds together. Of course, the Atlantic is still a soothing 80 degrees or so meaning that this churn of weather might get itself put together when it shows up in South Florida. I for one hope that it stays a hot mess and rolls right on out to sea.

