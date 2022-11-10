Scrolling social media to get my daily dose of stunning nature photos and hysterical cat videos, I saw a couple mentions of an approaching tropical system. Agreeing wholeheartedly with the accompanying posting comments of no, no way and absolutely not, I just cruised on by. Soon a reputable posting from the National Hurricane Center showed up on my feed. I felt my eyes half closing as my head involuntarily twisted from side to side. A November system would be approaching Florida? This is just too much my friends.
Thankfully – at least at the time of typing this column – the system was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Hallelujah for not having its clouds together. Of course, the Atlantic is still a soothing 80 degrees or so meaning that this churn of weather might get itself put together when it shows up in South Florida. I for one hope that it stays a hot mess and rolls right on out to sea.
While tropical systems this late in the year feel rare, the National Hurricane Center’s website offers quite a bit of historical information on such storms. With Hurricane Season lasting through Nov. 30t, I suspect it may have something to do with the Nov. 30, 1925, Hurricane Four. Apparently, this extremely rare late November hurricane made landfall on Dec. 1st south of Tampa Bay. I was amazed to read about how it crossed central Florida-our area-as a tropical storm, exited around St. Augustine and still regained hurricane strength off the Jacksonville coast. Gale force winds were noted from the top of the state to the Florida Keys.
If that’s not enough to put a damper on decorating for the holidays, it seems like this latest swirling of storms might bring tropical storm winds, heavy rains, and hurricane fatigue back to our region over the coming week. Reading the forecast, I cringed at the 90 percent chance of formation. One can only hope that any strengthening will remain on the low level of the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. I’m still trying to finish the remaining clean up from the last bit of weather and really would prefer to put this year’s storm season behind me.
Archives however show Florida has experienced eight named storms in the second to the last month of the year. Believe it or not, two were actually hurricanes. It’s hard to believe that we could possibly be hit with another round this late in the season, but the historical data shows it is absolutely possible. I guess I’d better not finish up those cans of beans just yet. While I hope this will just be a rainy, windy day or two for our community, the tenacity and ferocity of these incredible weather systems means we must be prepared regardless.
So, while you’re grabbing your Thanksgiving meal supplies, you might want to add a few hurricane staples. Here’s to hoping for an easy exit out of this year’s hurricane season and into the holidays. May the weather remain disorganized as we stay prepared either way.