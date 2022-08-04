AVON PARK — Curtis Paulk, 26, shares a living space with a seven-foot-tall robot bear named Freddy Fazbear, the title character from the popular survival horror video game series, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (FNaF). Paulk built the robot himself.

First released back in 2014, the franchise is now made up of nine official games and has spread out to other media such as novels, comics and other merchandise. The games take place in a pizzeria at night where the main character must survive while being pursued by hostile animatronic characters. This included the pizzeria’s mascot, Freddy Fazbear.

Recommended for you