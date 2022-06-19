SEBRING – Every hurricane season, members of the Highlands County Amateur Radio Emergency System get geared up for power outages, downed cell towers and a line of people hoping to get messages to relatives outside the county.
Randy Payne and other ham operators of the Highlands County Amateur Radio Club were on hand at the annual Hurricane Expo at Lakeshore Mall on June 11 to inform the public about the hobby. The first amateur wireless station — which the Harvard Radio Club named “HAM” as their station call — dates from 1908.
In Highlands County, the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) is under the umbrella of the American Radio Relay League, Payne said.
“That is our national organization,” Payne said. “We’re a backup radio service for the Highlands County Emergency Operations Center. We put a radio operator in each shelter in the county, from Avon Park Recreation Center to Lake Placid High School and in between,” he said.
The operators, each with their own ham radio, station list, and backup power, go into action when all traditional communications are down, either through destroyed infrastructure or power outage.
Each of the ham operators in the county shelters, as well as in shelters in other counties, communicates directly with ham radio operators at the state Florida Emergency Operations Center. That lets state officials instantly track conditions and responses around the state.
Passing messages
Their biggest role is “passing messages” to let relatives know their loved ones in Highlands County are safe — or not — after a hurricane or other natural disaster hits the area.
“In my group, we have about 30 people,” Payne said. “Like any volunteer group, we’re not all active, but we have 10-12 who are pretty active.”
Like several other members, Payne got started in the 1950s, when he was a young boy. The portable radio setups transmit over 420–450MHz.
“I was first licensed in 1957 in middle school,” Payne said. “I was born in Sebring, lived in Lake Placid until 9 and moved to Homestead … also a hurricane target.”
Virgil Allmond, who says “I am just getting started with these guys” — meaning he’s a new member to the Highlands County Amateur Radio Club — operated a ham radio station for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office throughout the Keys.
Only way to reach the world
“After a hurricane, ham radio is the only way, in many cases, to reach the outside,” Allmond said. “During Hurricane Irma on Big Pine Key (120 mph winds) there were big boats laying in the middle of U.S. 1. They had to bulldoze them out of the way to let people back in.
Other ham operators set up in a church on Big Pine Key (mile marker 30) and processed hundreds of requests to contact relatives.
“There were radio operators down there passing messages the day after the storm, with spare generators, spare antennas,” he said. “Even if the storm takes the antenna, it takes just a few hours to build a new one — it’s just a wire, basically.”
An important service
It’s such an important service, to put people’s hearts at rest when no one can get into an area of flattened apartment buildings, razed homes, where dead bodies are caught in tree branches (Hurricane Katrina). Relatives in other states see the destruction on TV and worry until they can hear from a loved one.
“During Irma, we were the only source of communication in and out of Big Pine Key for a few days,” Allmond said. “‘I need to get a message to my sister, she lives right outside Orlando,’” the person will tell us, and we’ll find a ham radio operator in Orlando and give that operator the sister’s phone number. The operator then calls the sister and tells her the family members are in good shape, their houses are a little damaged, but they’re alive and they’re fine.”
Ham operators also inform responders vital information, such as what supplies are needed in a region, where people need rescuing, the location of airstrips and docks.
Fred Seely is another life-long ham operator. He’s secretary of the Highlands County Amateur Radio Club. He stood with Payne and as they greeted visitors to their Hurricane Expo exhibit.
“I’ve been a ham operator since the 1950s, when there was no way of communicating except by expensive long-distance telephone,” he said.
Heathkit and other homemade ham radios were available then, and still are. Heathkit is still going strong, online of course.
“My first radio was not that strong, so my first contact was in outlying towns in Upstate New York,” he said with a smile. “It opened up the world to me though.”
Getting kids in on the act
Seely also uses his ham license to serve the public.
“Everybody wants their relatives to know they’re OK,” he said.
Seely, Payne, and the other members want more local youngsters to learn this vital skill.
“The International Space Station has an amateur radio station on it, it serves as its backup communications system,” he says. “We are in talks with Highlands County Schools about a ham program.”
According to NASA, the crew can operate its Kenwood radio in the crossband repeater mode, allowing ham operators in schools to call the ISS station when the crew is operating.
“You can schedule a time to chat with astronauts and students can ask questions while the station passes overhead,” Payne said.
By the way, they don’t just sit at their radios and talk; this is a club of action. Field Day 2022 is Saturday, June 25, a kind of day-long skills and accuracy challenge.
On that date, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio.
Building one’s own ham radio and learning how to reach other operators around the world is a worthwhile endeavor — a welcome rejection of our modern world of email spam, cat videos and selfies. To contact the Highlands County Amateur Radio Club, write a regular letter to PO Box 7441, Sebring, 33872 or email them at highlandsamateurradio@gmail.com
The next meeting of the Amateur Radio Club is Friday, June 20, at Dee’s Restaurant, located at 138 N Ridgewood Drive in Sebring.