Just have a few minutes before the my next mindless break-out session on Trumpism Forever class, so I have to hurry!
To those few, thank God!, who think our support for Trump is a psychotic disease, no it's not:
You folks have the mental problem, learned by years of lock step, blind, do-but-do-not-think-about-what-we-say, CNN, Democratic mind blindness!
Mainly I need to say God is a kind, loving God and for these people who doubt this please read those Bible pages preceding the judgment's of God, and find the circumstances which brought them to fruition.
All we, as Christians, can do, is tell you about God's grace through Jesus and you decide.
Unless these people have found a way to cheat death, we will all die.
When we go, then we all will know.
Jay Broker
Sebring