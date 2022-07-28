An avid plant lover, I’m always adding to my collection of backyard beauties. From flowering shrubs to strappy bromeliads and nodding flowers abundant with pollinator-drawing blooms, I adore having flowerbeds overflowing with diverse colors.
In this land of eternal sunshine, having expansive plantings isn’t a problem at all. We struggle more with keeping it under control while still allowing for a bit of wildness to encourage nature to feel at home. Recently with the everyday rainstorms, my extensive plantings became a bit more unmanaged than reasonable.
Then a friend who was moving bequeathed me with more blooms for my beginning butterfly garden. My focus shifted to relocating various plants and weeding the beds got pushed back another week. When the weekend rolled around, I stepped out to savor a cup of coffee in my gardens and realized things were genuinely out of hand.
The weeding and trimming began in earnest. He worked in the ridiculous heat and several large trash cans full of plant clippings and weed clumps later, a downpour ended the efforts once again. The next morning the completed beds glistened in the wetness from the storms of the night before, highlighting the textures and colors. They were stunning.
Walking about to discuss what to do next, I pondered the abandonment of my herb garden. With full time employment, we just aren’t home enough to keep it weed free and happy. I decided I’d pull out the basil and rosemary, put those in pots and relocate caladiums to the former herb garden. Gorgeous in color and a summer bloomer, they beautify and hold up remarkably well. I began searching for plants to pull and lifted the large leaf of one of our bird of paradise plants. My brain came online as they dispersed, but before I could react, I got nailed.
“Yeow,” I cried, quickly dropping the leaf, and bolting back as my guy hollered. “Wasps,” he pointed as the multitudes emerged. Already swelling, it was clear she had gotten me in the side. We headed indoors and sure enough, my love handles now included a puffy area with a bright reddish-purple bullseye. I was surprised how much it hurt. It had been a long time since I had been stung by a wasp or hornet and I had forgotten the burning pain.
Ice offered some relief. Later I realized the ice or the sting or perhaps the combination of the two had left an irregular patching of red on my olive skin. Additionally, we discovered I had been stung twice. The paper wasps were utilizing the large, tropical leaf as shelter from the heavy rains by building their nest underneath it.
The following day he armed himself with a rake to ward off the chance of getting stung too and headed back to the flower beds. Having a nature-friendly yard sometimes includes the unpleasant reminder that some of our native critters have a bit more bite than others. If you’re going out there, keep an eye out for stinging insects and don’t leave your ice on too long.