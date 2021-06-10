Did you notice the arrival of summer last week? In typical Florida fashion, we went from those breezy, delightful spring days to sopping humidity. Just like that, our summer rainy season kicked in, seemingly overnight.
We’ve lived here long enough to know the parched landscape of crunchy lawns and tinder-dry bushes will receive daily soaking sometime right about the first week of June. Sure enough, nature did not disappoint, and we are finally seeing things green up. Thankfully, a good pre-emptive spraying of weed control was done. A day or two of extensive yard work should get things tamed before we are lost in the seasonal jungle of overgrowth. It’s summer in Florida and it can be a real challenge.
Speaking of which, June also marks the beginning of our least favorite season. As the oceans warm considerably, hurricanes crank up and begin to put our world into a spin. Before the weather channels start their annual commentary on the line up in the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico, it’s time to prepare.
Early on in our Florida lives, we didn’t really “get” hurricane season. Whether we were just young or dumb, perhaps both if I’m being honest, we had never experienced one. My frame of reference was only a hard rock song until Hurricane Opal. That storm didn’t even cross our state, but I was home alone watching the news coverage as one of the worst thunderstorms I had ever experienced raged outside. Our yard had flooded and when the power blinked out, I was completely unprepared. With no power and no light source other than a candle or two, I just went to bed.
Our trifecta of hurricanes in 2004 really brought the wake-up call. A little more prepared with minimal basics like a flashlight or two, some canned goods and a weather radio, Hurricane Charley whopped us with what hurricane preparation really requires. Gas shortages, no power or ice and limited food options made life rather miserable. Blue tarps, debris piles and FEMA became part of our lives. Terminology such as Saffir-Simpson wind scale and the differences between watches, warnings and advisories were learned. By the time Frances and Jeanne rolled through, the first time in 150 years three storms had hit the same region in the same season, we were weather weary, but savvy in a way that can only be learned within the storms.
Hurricane Irma was a rather rude reminder of not just the wind but the water these storms can move, even in an inland area like ours. Our neighborhood flooded and at one point, before the darkness fell and the lights went out, it appeared as though my house was an island. Thankfully, we were spared damages, but it was yet another wakeup call; preparations would be needed to weather future storms safely.
From a half to 200 times the worldwide electrical generating capacity, the measure of energy released by these storms is mind bending. Take some time to do a little research or query your neighbors and then get prepared. It’s not a question of if, but rather when, the big winds will blow.