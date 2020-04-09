Being home way more than usual, I’ve naturally noticed all those things needing attention. Jotted on a notepad near our ongoing chore list, it started to become overwhelming. I realized that I needed a new list — just one with all things on it.
As I consolidated various scraps of reminders, it left me dissolved in resigned laughter realizing the foolishness of trying to wrap my arms around all these loose ends. With my honey already ensconced in an enormous long-term “to-do list” for our community, there is no time for such nonsense. In another life more than a decade ago, I might have been able to accomplish most of the tasks, but now my body revolts when pressed into heavy labor.
Even worse, the light bulb moment of hiring a handyman to, well, install some lights and play with sprinklers isn’t an option either. I couldn’t help but fume at the irony of finally being available to be home and yet still unable to get things done. It got me thinking, really thinking and I’ve started a new list. This one includes all the things I must do once we are past coronavirus life.
I want to clip some of my flowers and enjoy a fresh bouquet every few days. I hope to hold onto some moments of observing the birdlife I’ve drawn to my yard with all the outdoor toil. There’s also cooking, which I’ve done more of lately than I have in a very long time. Nearly all of it has been comfort foods, which no doubt you are familiar with and hopefully able to also enjoy. I’ve worked hard to bring these preferences to a healthier version in an effort to appease my household. Snack foods and sugary delights came with our university student and under the current circumstances, indulgence is good. Strictly vegan eating departed with the inability to make thrice-weekly trips to the market. Balance and flexibility seem to be key.
Keeping this outlook hopefully will provide better resilience as things drag forward. Maybe the snail’s pace of life is OK after all. Is it possible that it’s not necessary to be in a state of a never-ending hurry? While I now have time to visit the neighbors, I still can’t and that really irks me. The risk, however, is too high for the transmission of illness so a wave will have to do.
When this is over, I hope that the new normal — what a peculiar turn of phrase — isn’t a slap right back into our former ways. How could it be? We are all so different. In just a few weeks’ time, our world joined in this collective gasp. May we all come together on the new path before us. Until then, I’m making a list of changes I need and hope you may do the same for yourself. Not a list of chores to be done, but rather a list that speaks to who we could be now that we’ve had some time to consider it.
Life is uncertain and we’ve been solidly reminded about that. Let’s not lose the desire to make it worth it as we continue on, post COVID-19.