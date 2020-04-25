I was going to try to make this a COVID-19 free column this week. Talk about something else for a change. We’re all pretty tired of the topic by now, I suspect.
But I seem to have the virus on my brain. Maybe it’s because it has changed our lives in profound ways, even if we haven’t contracted it. Maybe because our news media is so focused on it. Whatever, the stupid virus wouldn’t leave my writing brain alone.
I have not yet written a pandemic fiction story. Not because it’s not tempting, but because I suspect a lot of people are writing pandemic fiction now, and I don’t want to be one more in a crowd. While I am writing fiction, it’s not related to current events, and maybe people will find that refreshing.
But, back to this column. I decided to change my focus a little, and look ahead, to when this is over. And this will be over to a certain extent at some point, despite some doomsayers. I have to believe that. Americans don’t do prolonged house arrest very well, and at some point, people are going to be allowed to return to work and at least a semblance of normalcy.
So, here are some things I’m looking forward to when this pandemic is once and for all done:
- No masks. Seriously, those of you in health care who sometimes must wear these things for hours, how do you do it? I wear a mask when I go to the store because the doctor I married told me to, and I hate it. It’s not that it restricts my breathing, but I can’t stand how it feels on my mouth and it makes me talk funny. When this is done, I will keep the thing just in case I need it again. But I will never love it.
- Eating out. Yes, there is takeout (and thank you Red Lobster for opening up takeout again), but the experience just isn’t the same. I miss sitting in a restaurant, away from home, ordering my food and having it placed in front of me. I like the chance to be away from the house, maybe with Don, and free from the distractions of home. Plus, people watching is always fun for a writer.
- Worship. Let me start by giving our preacher and other people kudos for making livestreaming successful so that we can worship together from home. That being said, I miss getting together with fellow Christians. Singing when it’s just me and Don isn’t the same when it’s a group together praising God. I miss my kids from my Wednesday night Bible study. I miss my brothers and sisters. I miss us being together.
- Hugs. I miss hugs. I miss contact, period. The fist bumps I get from an adorable little girl whenever I see her. The hugs I get from those I’m close to. The encouraging pats on the arm or back from others. There are people I can’t wait to hug again. And babies to coo over.
This is a small list. What are you looking forward to? Email me at laura@laurahware.com and share with me. If I get enough, I’ll put them in a future column. Let’s keep looking for that light at the end of the tunnel. It’s there, somewhere. And let’s be thankful when it arrives.