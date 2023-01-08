The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of January 2023, gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of a fairly strong full moon phase, and a weather forecast which is typical for the winter season in Florida. All fishing factors considered, the best days to fish are when water temperatures are warmest during the week and during the day. And it’s always a plus when there’s an overhead of underfoot moon occurring between 2-5 p.m. Such will be the case this week.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, and my conclusions for you to consider, when planning your days on the water this week.

Recommended for you