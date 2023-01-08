The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of January 2023, gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of a fairly strong full moon phase, and a weather forecast which is typical for the winter season in Florida. All fishing factors considered, the best days to fish are when water temperatures are warmest during the week and during the day. And it’s always a plus when there’s an overhead of underfoot moon occurring between 2-5 p.m. Such will be the case this week.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, and my conclusions for you to consider, when planning your days on the water this week.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Monday is technically the last day of the full moon seven-day phase — full moon occurred Friday night. The lunar high point occurred Thursday but a cold front arrived Friday which greatly reduced the numbers of feeding fish yesterday. I expect a few more fish to actively feed today, mainly during the warmest water period of the day which is from 1-4 p.m. It should be noted that the moon underfoot period will occur during the warmest water period of the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. A feed rating of 6 to 7 will occur from 2:30-4:30 p.m. both days.
Weather Factors: Atmospheric pressure change will not be much of a factor until the second half of the week when a strong low pressure system enters the state Thursday evening, dropping pressure 0.35 in hg by Friday evening. Today through Thursday morning, barometric change up or down will be about 0.08 in hg, which is not enough to cause ‘fish adjustment activity’.
Today through Thursday morning winds will be mild to medium, producing speeds in the 6 to 8 mph range for a daily high. Therefore, wave-action won’t be a factor with the exception of Tuesday, when a 9-mph northwest wind occurs in the afternoon.
Sunshine will prevail every day but Tuesday and Friday which will be ideal for flippers and pitchers. It should be noted that Friday will be a pre-front rainy fishing day which is excellent conditions for anglers who love to fan cast feeding areas. However a 13-mph south to southwest wind will challenge anglers casting ability. Saturday a high pressure cold front will enter the state. A 15-mph west wind will drop temperatures 20 degrees which will shut-down feeding activity Saturday and next Sunday.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: The moon is underfoot today at 2:02 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 12:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 12-3 p.m. Note that the feed rating would have been a point higher if a cold front didn’t arrive Friday afternoon. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by about 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating due to rising water temperatures and the merge of the underfoot moon time with the warmest water period of the day. Of the next four days, Tuesday and Wednesday will produce the best feed rating, 7 and 6 respectively.
The overhead moon occurs tonight at 1:38 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 and perhaps 4, in lakes with rich food chains — Istokpoga is an example of a rich food chain while in comparison Jackson is an example of a poor food chain. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by about f47 minutes and decreases in feed rating to a 2 rating by Tuesday.
Minor Solar-Lunar Periods: The moonset occurs today at 8:43 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 7-9:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by about 37 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until next weekend with it merges with the solar noon period and warmer water improves the feed rating.
The moonrise occurs today at 7:22 p.m. and the sunset at 5:47 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 and perhaps 4 from 5-8 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by about 55 minutes and produces a feed rating of 3 or 2.5.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Even though today and Monday are the last two days of the full moon phase, due to winter weather factors, they won’t be the best fishing days of the next seven days. The underfoot moon will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, during the warmest water period of the day, producing a feed rating of 7 on Tuesday and a 6 rating on Wednesday during the hours of 2:30-4:30 p.m. Also being third and fourth day after a cold front will definitely cause larger numbers of fish feeding during the warm water period.
Today and Monday will be the second best days of the week, producing a feed rating of 5 to 6 from 12-2:30 p.m. And Monday will most likely be the better of the two days due to rising water temperatures—being the second day after a cold front.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 8-9, last two days of full moon phase; Jan. 19-23, weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, strong full moon; Feb. 18-22, super new moon; March 4-9, full moon; March 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; April 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; May 16-22, new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: When all the various fishing help publications in magazines, website and phone apps provide their ‘best fishing information’, none of them provide, “Fishing Pressure” as a fishing factor to consider. Consider for a moment Florida freshwater lake angler numbers during the snowbird season as opposed any areas in the USA which does not have large numbers of vacationers with fishing poles and golf clubs in hand when they arrive.
The majority of central Florida’s freshwater lakes have at least double the amount of anglers fishing daily as during the months of June through December. And another factor in fishing pressure here in the Bass Fishing Capital of the World, is bass fishing tournament events. Every weekend the major of the best bass fishing lakes in Florida have several bass fishing tournaments happening. The result is, less fish for the average bass fishing angler…during the weekend.
So today’s fishing fact is, Tuesday through Thursday, regardless of all other fishing factors, will be a better fishing day on lakes which host bass fishing tournaments. Bass which have been hooked during the weekend generally begin to feed again by Wednesday. In fact, in my 17-year bass fishing history, Wednesday’s with new and full moons have been my best fishing days on popular bass fishing lakes.
It should be noted therefore that it’s a good idea to fish non-tournament lakes on weekends if you don’t want to deal with the significant factor of ‘fishing pressure.’
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guided charters on ‘your boat.’ Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. Price: $200 plus a gas and travel time, for a half day on one of 22 lakes I’ve guided on for the past 17 years. Call 863-381-8474 to plan your custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Three of four gates are open seven inches and flowing a combined 670 cubic feet per second. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50 feet and 38.50 feet feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50 feet until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only, bass fishing guide and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com