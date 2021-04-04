We’ve received many subscriber inquiries like the one below. This column is meant to share our current thinking on when we might go back to seven days in print.
“Mr. Dunn-Rankin, first, let me say that I thoroughly enjoy your editorials and appreciate the insight you bring to your chosen topics. Your views are generally well balanced and offer perspectives that are not blatantly over-biased. Thank you.
I am writing to register my dissatisfaction with the now one-year policy of suspending the Monday and Thursday print editions of the Highlands News-Sun. When this was initiated last year during the ramp up of COVID-19, the explanation that was communicated to readers was that due to the on-site staff reductions and work from home aspect, it was necessary to implement only an E-edition on those days.
That was understandable. Not ideal for those of us who grew up reading a daily newspaper, but understandable. E-editions obviously lack the “touch and feel” of perusing the paper with morning coffee.
I sense that the “temporary” suspension of Monday and Thursday print editions is evolving into a permanent policy, in part to hold the line on subscription fees. Whether this is factual I do not know, but I feel an explanation of the current state of affairs as it pertains to the partial print suspension is owed to your loyal subscribers. Thank you for your time.” GV
Thanks for your note GV and thank you to the people who’ve asked us when we will be seven days print again. Tim Smolarick, our publisher; Romona Washington, our editor; Rob Kearley, our circulation director, and I, owner of the paper, are newspaper traditionalists. We strongly prefer seven days a week.
We have a belief that seven days creates a habit. Less than seven days means people get used to the idea of no paper some days and we become less of a habit and less a part of their lives.
We are at a loss as whether to go back to seven days from five days. This column is my candid attempt to enlist our readers in a conversation about the future of their hometown paper.
Advertising subsidizes subscription costs. Without the revenue from advertising, we would need to charge the average reader twice the rate we charge now. Many newspapers have chosen that route. The average annual subscription price for a daily newspaper in Florida right now is well over $400 a year.
We are by far the lowest priced daily in the state, not owned by a master developer of a community (The Villages). We left our rate low because we are uncomfortable with the idea of asking Highlands County residents to pay an annual rate of $400 a year.
Prior to the pandemic, our advertising revenue was so robust, compared to our peers in the industry, we could use our much better ad revenue to subsidize circulation costs. We love our hometown businesses and they returned the love by advertising with us.
When the pandemic struck in March, our revenue dropped. In April 2020, our ad revenue was down 42%. We had no idea how long the downturn would last. We reacted by cutting the number of print days while producing a full newspaper digitally on the two days we did not print.
Ad revenue was still down 30% in June, 14% in October but clearly improving. In November 2020, our ad revenue was close to the prior year. In our 2021 budget, developed in November, we built in returning to six days in January and seven days in March. We did not announce this to the public because we were still concerned about another large potential increase in COVID-19 cases.
Unfortunately, Highlands County, the state of Florida, and our country experienced a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases starting in November.
A newspaper’s revenue is a mirror of the local economy. As cases went up, people went out less and the local economy shrunk again. In January, February and March, our ad revenues were down more than 20%. We went backwards. Ugh.
We put on hold the plans to add back a print day in January. When March came, we also put on hold the second print day we wanted to add back. We are genuinely grateful to our loyal subscribers who have been more than understanding for a year.
Here’s why we are still at a loss. When will people feel safe to fully reengage in the community helping our local businesses survive and thrive?
We don’t know.
Events are about 10% of our business. When will our community return to events at the same level prior to COVID-19?
We don’t know.
Is this new ad revenue level permanent as folks adjusted their behavior to shop more digitally and less locally?
We don’t know.
We have talked about raising the subscription rate to maybe $300 a year and adding back the two print days. What will happen to our number of subscribers if we have an average rate of $300?
We don’t know.
We think we will return to 2018 and 2019 levels – but we don’t know. We believe April’s and May’s revenues will be much better than the last three months. Should we just be patient and wait it out to see where our ad revenue goes as this last wave of coronavirus drops off.
We don’t know.
Will our readers be patient with us?
We don’t know.
Long-term we are very bullish on community newspapers. We are already one of the most successful community daily newspapers in America – thanks to your support. We think we will get even stronger in the advertising marketplace over time.
Both Apple and Google have announced plans to significantly limit the ability of digital sites to track users. This will dramatically reduce the return on investment from digital advertising and make a community newspaper an even more compelling buy for advertisers. How long will that Google/Apple change in policy take to steer more advertisers our way?
We don’t know.
I would love to hear directly from our readers. I am the owner and we put out this paper for you. What should we do?
Please email me David@D-R.Media or write me at the Highlands News Sun, 321 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL 33870. Thank you for you counsel and support.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .