Where are loyalties?
From a patriot “I honest to God believe it’s your patriotic duty,” Mr. Biden speaking to Americans on necessity of vaccine mandate (12/22/2021).
I am a patriot. I respectfully listened to Mr. Biden’s address to America: ‘Virus Fight, Offering Aid to Hospitals and Free Tests’. Mandated virus vaccines are not required to be a patriot.
Does Mr. Biden have any idea what it takes to be a patriot? A man, representing our great nation, who is so disconnected from the American people, telling us it is our patriotic duty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and all its variants.
Mr. Biden, please stop punishing Americans who hold dear to their hearts the Constitutional rights and freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Stop demanding Americans be submissive to CCP’s harsh, shallow, ‘insane freedoms’ and philosophies on how to run our country.
This is the United States of America, not China. True patriots, vaccinated and unvaccinated, know what you and your cohorts are doing to our beautiful and grand country. We love our motherland and treasure all her history. Patriots will defend our country at all costs to make America free again. Where are your loyalties, Mr. Biden? To the United States of America or to China? For love of country or for love of kick-backs?
Caroleanne Jordan
Avon Park