A few weeks ago, a good friend of mine informed me that Highlands County has not had a Democratic county commissioner since the 1960s. This did not come as a great surprise considering how conservative our county is. Simultaneously, this means that our local Republican Party has had full dominance of county affairs for over 60 years with no challenge. Most county elections are determined not in November, but in the August Republican primary.
Last August, three seats were chosen on the Board of County Commission and so was the Clerk of Courts. There was no Democratic opposition and no real challenge to the Republican Party. In any case really, a challenge by an opposition is always beneficial to everyone involved. Regardless of what party you are affiliated with, a challenging party prevents stagnation within your own. The dominant force is required to push themselves to become better in order to secure their position and the weaker side strives to beat the dominant force.
That being said, where are the local Democrats? While Bobbie Smith-Powell and Carmelo Garcia are going to be on the ballot this November for election to the Board of County Commission, they are just two candidates. Currently in Highlands County, we have 18,848 registered Democratic voters compared to 31,575 registered Republican. Therefore, it is not that Highlands County has a Democratic shortage. Rather, it is just the inability to find those willing and motivated to run for public office. Out of those 18,000 Democrats, it is more than certain that five of them are willing and able to run for public office.
Even if the Highlands County Democratic Party were able to find five candidates for different local offices, running a liberal campaign in this conservative county would be difficult. However, that is not saying it is impossible. History will show that the economy is the biggest issue for voters. According to the Pew Research Center, 79% of voters said the economy was a “very important” issue to them and was the highest percentage amongst the issues. Given this and the fact that Highlands County’s local economy is struggling, this has to be an issue that is the center of a campaign. Highlight our dying mall, the isolated Downtown Sebring, and the fact that a fifth of our county’s residents live in poverty. A liberal candidate has to be willing to have the local economy at the very top of their priorities once they are elected. If the candidate were to win and were to successfully bring change, it opens the door to newer ideas. Secondly, a liberal candidate must be aggressive. Signs and billboards are not going to win votes, but actively engaging with voters will. Not to mention that simply being a registered Democrat will bring a certain stigma with it, including fear of socialism. By opening yourself up to both sides of the aisle, you humanize the name on a billboard. Democratic candidates have to be willing to sit in the sun and hold signs, be willing to sit outside grocery stores, be willing to talk to people in the agriculture business, but they have to first get aggressive.
Both of these things are so simple to realize and should not require a 17-year-old to point them out. Also, just to be clear, I am not saying you have to be liberal to do a great job as an elected official. But until there is more of a challenge in our county’s elections, we will allow officials to stay exactly where they are and never strive to be better.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.