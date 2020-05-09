My father told me this many years ago: If you’re not a Democrat when you’re in your 20's, you have no heart. If you’re not a Republican by the time you’re 40, you have no brains.
Here is an example of no brains. Breaking news: CNN MSNBC
President Trump tells the nation to ingest disinfectant. Really? This went on for days. President Trump is consulting everyone in hopes of stopping this deadly virus.
In the meantime, where is Joe? What are his ideas to stop this virus? He’s probably helping Hunter count the millions he received from jobs he had no qualifications for. Don’t think for one minute that Joe didn’t get some of those payoffs.
Speaking of Joe, where are the “I believe her” and the “Me Too movement” people? Do they only crawl out from under their rocks when it’s a Republican they think they can destroy? Remember Brett Kavanaugh.
Cheryl O’Brien
Lake Placid