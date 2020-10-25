I’m trying to understand how so many of our senators, and members of the House of Representatives who have life-time careers in politics, become millionaires and multi-millionaires.
I’ve kept up with the salary opportunities for senators since the late '6ss when I entered the workforce. From 1969-1975, senators received a salary of $42,500. In 1975, it increased to $44,600. It increased again in 1977 to $57,500.
I could go on and on, citing the increases all the way to 2020 when a senator earns a salary of $174,000 per year, but my point is “How do so many of them become millionaires”?
Not picking on any particular party, but starting with Democrats, how did Dianne Feinstein of California amass her fortune of $58,500,000? Or Nancy Pelosi whose net worth is estimated at $178,000,000? Elizabeth Warren at $4,700,000? Or Maxine Waters at $4,800,000? Or finally, Joe Biden whose estimated to be worth $11,000,000?
Or, how about a few of the Republicans like Mitch McConnell who’s been in Congress for over 35 years and has an estimated net worth of $10,500,000? Or Ron Johnson in Wisconsin with an estimated net worth of $10,400,000? Or Mark Warner at $90,200,000?
Rather than list every wealthy Senator or member of the House of Representatives, the most recent information (2011) shows the total combined net worth of all the members of the Senate to be – get ready for this - $4,946,090,771, with an average of $7,888,502 per member.
And the members of the House of Representatives members averaged a whopping $6,594,859.
There are lots of other very wealthy politicians, many of whom, like President Trump or Senator Romney, had amasses great wealth before entering politics. But most became wealthy after entering office.
So again, I pose the question, how do these people who go into politics for life – to serve the people - some being in office for 30, 35 and even 40-plus years, earning an above-average income, become millionaires and multi-millionaires?
You truly have to wonder just how much graft and corruption exists in our government.
Don Norton
Sebring