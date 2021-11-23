It seems as if Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have not left the spotlight for the past few months. Senator Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Sinema from Arizona have not been recognized as major players in the United States Senate, but now they stand between President Biden and a spending bill that he spent so long campaigning for. For me, it is one of the most interesting and intricate pieces of legislation to be studying.
Currently, the Democratic Party is technically the majority party in the Senate as they hold 50 seats and the vice-president is able to break any ties in favor of the party. However, this seemingly free-pass to enacting legislation is at risk with Manchin and Sinema. Senator Manchin is often described as the most conservative Democrat in the Senate and is known for voting on both conservative and liberal bills. This can be attributed to the fact that he is the only Democrat serving in a statewide office in West Virginia. Simultaneously, Senator Sinema is ranked as the 47th most conservative member of the Democratic caucus. Senator Sinema served in the House of Representatives for seven years before taking the Senate seat that was vacated by Jeff Flake in 2018. She was commonly known for her support of progressive ideals and openly opposed the War on Terror.
The moderate beliefs of both senators has placed a massive burden on the shoulders of Senate Majority Chuck Schumer due to the wide range of political beliefs within the Democratic caucus. Any negotiations with Senators Manchin and Sinema will have to be approved by more liberal members of the caucus, such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The vice-versa is true, as progressive additions to the bill have been rejected by the former pair of senators. Even if the Senate is able to create an agreeable bill for both sides of the ideological spectrum of the caucus, the bill would have to be approved by the Senate after any changes. It is a process that the Democratic Party is optimistic will be completed by Christmas.
For her actions, Senator Sinema has made enemies within the Senate. She is a loose end in President Biden’s agenda and has a massive amount of power within the political process. Senator Sinema has publicly spoken about her desire to see taxpayer money spent in an efficient and responsible way. In her defense, she does not want to bend to party politics and that is, by all means, a respectable quality. In an interview, she stated, “I don’t bend to political pressure from any party or any group.”
For Senator Joe Manchin, his biggest concern has been a rise in inflation that could be triggered with the passage of another massive spending bill. Axios reported that he referenced the passage of the American Rescue Bill and proposed passing the infrastructure bill before pausing for six months. Again, it is a respectable objection given the inflation the American public is already suffering through. We have seen household goods rise significantly and no end in sight to the crisis.
Whatever the two senators decide to do in regards to the spending bill will have massive effects on the nation and the legacy President Biden leaves while in office.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.