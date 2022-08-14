SEBRING — Where you live and when you move there can affect what offices you can or can’t hold.
But in the state of Florida, in general, you can run for office as long as you live within a district or jurisdiction by the time you are elected or sworn into office. You must then stay there for the duration of that term.
The only exception is for school board members, who must live in their respective districts at the time they qualify to run for office.
According to staff at Highlands County’s Supervisor of Elections Office, all candidates currently running for countywide offices whose seats are set in districts currently live in those districts. Only one had to move to run, but reportedly has already done so.
Obviously, they would all need to live in the proper place before taking office, but there is not a local or state law requiring them to officially move until the election, unless they are running for school board.
Guidelines published by the Florida Division of Elections state that, unless otherwise stated “constitutionally, legislatively or judicially, any residency requirement for an elected office must be met at the time of assuming office.”
Also, by state law, the Division of Election states that any candidate for office must swear an oath that they are qualified electors of their county, meaning that they are residents both of Florida and of the county where they are registered to vote.
Furthermore, once someone gets elected to office, they must continue to live in that jurisdiction for the duration of their elected term, or terms, if re-elected.
What follows are the state residency requirements, if not made stricter by local ordinance:
- Congressional members (U.S. Senators and Representatives) — Must inhabit the state where elected, but any other residency requirements are determined by the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Contact the Clerk of the U.S. House at (202) 225-7000 or the Secretary of the U.S. Senate at (202) 224-3121.
- City Commissioner — At the time of assuming office.
- County Commissioner — At the time of election.
- Constitutional Officers (county level) — At the time of assuming office.
- Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Cabinet members — At the time of election, and must have been a resident of Florida for the previous seven years.
- Judges — At the time of assuming office.
- Florida legislators — At the time of election, since a legislator may assume office on Election Day, if clearly elected, though further questions regarding residency for legislators may be directed to the Speaker of the Florida House at (850) 717-5000 or the President of the Florida Senate at (850) 487-5229.
- School boards members — At the time of qualifying.
- School Superintendent — At the time of assuming office.
- Write-in candidates — Refer to the office listed above.
Any further questions regarding residency requirements should be directed to the Florida Attorney General’s Office at (850) 414-3300.