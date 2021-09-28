According to FiveThirtyEight, President Joe Biden’s approval rating sits at a distressing 45.6%. Simultaneously, polls are placing President Biden’s disapproval rating at a greater 49%.
Looking back through FiveThirtyEight, it is evident that the president’s approval rating was on a consistent downward slope from the beginning. It was a slope only increased after the tragic events in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of 13 United States service members.
In most places in the United States, you can feel the discontent with the current president’s performance in the Oval Office. One of the most popular chants in college football at the moment is to scream a vulgar word and then the president’s name. Gas, even in our county, has not gone back to even pre-pandemic prices and is averaging nearly $3. Stickers claiming that President Biden is “Not My President” are becoming more of an everyday sight.
So, where does the Biden administration go from here? In such a bad position, the options for President Biden to choose from are slowly becoming more and more limited. However, the only option for the administration seems to be to be on their right side.
One of the most pressing criticisms for the administration is just how liberal they have become since the first day. For example, President Biden began by stating that he would never mandate vaccines and would leave that choice to the people. It was an idea that conservatives could support due to their emphasis on personal freedoms. This was true until President Biden mandated that companies with over 100 employees must either require employee vaccinations or require them to submit to weekly testing. For conservatives, it was a major offense to everything they believed in during this pandemic.
President Biden must revert to some more moderate policies if he wants to retain any faith that the American people should have in him. Whether it is in the military or the economy, he has to build a bridge between the two sides of the aisle. If not, he will continue to receive the criticism and the hatred he already endures.
President Biden must really step up and show himself as a uniting figure for the nation during this tough period for the nation. There is a major crisis happening at the southern border, relations with allies are being strained, and the president’s authority is being undermined at every domestic level. He has to step up on an issue, solve it using a bipartisan approach, and then move onto the next issue. Whether it is the border, the pandemic, the economy, or foreign policy, something has to be done about something. Simply stalling on every issue and threatening the other side is not going to do anything for the nation.
There are real people at the core of these issues who are going to feel the consequences of the choices the president makes or even if he stalls. President Biden must actively resolve the issues at hand. If not, the Democratic Party must be looking to find another candidate to replace the incumbent president.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.