Where is the freedom?
Referring to the news article written on Nov 11, 2021 by State Senator Ben Albritton. The article is titled “Freedom Matters.” He is happy and proud about voting to pass legislation banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Florida.
Legislation has just passed four bills asserting that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandated by the government. I always thought that senators were part of the government.
Ben Albritton claims 300,000 people have moved to Florida in the last year. He has evidently communicated with all 300,000 people that moved here and was told “They moved here to seek refuge from the overreach of local and federal government. Also to exercise their freedom and individual liberties.” That he contacted them all is amazing to say the least.
To take this legislation seriously, don’t we have to consider the state laws already in place in violation of citizens? For example, where is the outrage about a mandated law in Florida saying you must have proof of vaccination from mumps, measles and rubella in order to enroll children in school? There doesn’t seem to be any politicians fighting against that rule. Doesn’t this law fall under unfair government mandates and take away personal freedom? Is this all politics? Evidently freedom is what you state it is.
Velma Barnard
Sebring