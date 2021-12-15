Where is the justice?
I have an elderly neighbor who is a veteran and receives two checks a month, one from Social Security and one a pension from the Navy. He cannot drive and he barely makes it around his small apartment. I take care of his bills and rent using his debit card, and have been doing so for over two years.
As of last November (2020) I managed to get nearly $4,000 into his account and he was to receive a $1,200 stimulus payment. When I checked his bank account the day before his November Social Security payment he only had, as I recall, $54 in his account.
A woman he once knew began to come around and during the past year has bled him of what should have been at least a $7,000 bank account. Now he has not only an empty account, but a $433 overdraft.
He cannot pay his rent or his bills and he has no money for food. I called the Sheriff’s Office and was told that they could do nothing unless he complained. He cannot even take care of himself and he cannot make simple judgments.
This female has drained him of everything so that he cannot pay his rent nor can he buy food – and this “justice” system can do nothing about it. What kind of society is this that lets someone’s life be destroyed – a veteran – and do nothing about it? This is a disgrace to the very purpose of a justice system.
Donald Devine
Avon Park