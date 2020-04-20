This pandemic has struck our nation with a massive surge of fear. It is not the first time the nation has experienced this, as many can recall the aftermath of the attack on Sept. 11, 2001. The damage inflicted on the citizens of New York City and the United States did not just last on that tragic day, but lasted months after. People were fearful that they would become the next victim of an act of terrorism.
President George W. Bush understood that fear was plaguing the nation, but he also understood that people needed a leader. They needed someone to look up to in this time of uncertainty that could lead them down the path of recovery.
On Oct. 30, 2001, President George W. Bush took to the field in Yankee Stadium to throw out the first pitch of Game 3 in the World Series. He was in the same city that just a month earlier suffered the deadliest terrorist attack in American history.
With a throw of a baseball, he gave hope to millions of Americans. It showed the nation that our president was with the people and he would lead them to recover from the tragedy of 9/11. It led to chants of “USA” throughout the stadium and became an iconic moment in American sports.
So, months after the first case of the virus in the United States, where is the president’s first pitch? Where is his attempt to calm the minds of the American public? The majority of President Trump’s time during the news conferences is him attempting to brag about the things he has supposedly done. When a reporter asks for specifics, all he can do is call the news agencies “fake news” and insult the reporter. It is childish behavior at a time where we need a strong leader.
This is what Federalist 70, one of many papers written in the 1700’s in support of the Constitution, called for. It explained that an executive needed to be energetic in order to rapidly respond to any crisis the nation may be facing and that a single executive would promote unity. Yet, these are two things our president has failed to do.
He cannot list any major contributions in the fight against the virus and he has only blamed others for his failures. He defunded the WHO, a UN organization that can only operate within the US Government’s boundaries, and has even gone far enough to accuse our brave healthcare workers of selling medical equipment while thousands treat patients with inadequate protection.
Not only has President Trump failed to serve as a leader, but he has threatened to overstep his power as president, something that goes against his own party’s beliefs. He has claimed that the Senate has not confirmed his nominees, in turn, wants to force Congress to adjourn and appoint his cabinet picks without having a vote. President Trump would then be overstepping the constitutional principle of separation of powers by using a power that none of his predecessors even thought about using. This is an invalid argument considering the Senate is controlled by Republicans, who have been nothing short of kind to the president’s nominees.
Considering this, what can one state that this president has done right? How can someone defend their positive opinion of the president’s job in responding to the crisis that does not involve a media conspiracy or past presidents? These are two questions that the voters of this nation need to answer when November arrives, especially in this crucial state in the electoral college.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.