The video game world is always changing and adapting. There’s always a new game or a remake of an old game coming out, sometimes taking years in the making. These are things I’ve become more aware of since dating my current boyfriend, a certified gaming nerd.
Recently, a new game came out, one that fans have been waiting for since the announcement of the game in late 2018. It’s called Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and it has dominated not only my television screen but also my conversations for the past several months. Not only is my boyfriend interested in the new game, but really anyone who’s been a fan of Dragon Ball Z at any point in their life are coming out of the woodwork to support the game.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is based on the original Dragon Ball series, which aired initially in Japan from 1988 to 1995 and was later adapted to American television under the name Dragon Ball Z. So really, this is a game made for adults ranging in their 20’s and 30’s. Because of the backstory and nostalgia that are connected to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, it might be less familiar to younger audiences.
Regardless of who the game is being targeted at, fans who’ve played the game are overwhelmingly satisfied. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been described as a fresh take on a staple. Something that Dragon Ball fans seem to think is a must-buy. There are new developments in how the game is played, such as creating an open world game, which is something that is pretty new to Dragon Ball fans. There are also new, never-before-seen cut scenes included in the game, that are said to answer some pertinent questions of Dragon Ball fans.
I cannot say that I’ve ever been the biggest fan of any video game. I dabbled here and there with things like Pokemon and Nintendogs, but I’ve never felt the need to dedicate hours to any one video game. No matter what the game or how it was marketed, I just couldn’t immerse myself in game play.
However, after seeing how involved not only the actual game play is but the story, the history and all the different elements that go into world building and character creation, I have come to develop an appreciation for video games. I even like watching them played and following the stories that go with them now. Furthermore, the various kinds of games that exist are just incredible to me. There are games where you can be a cowboy, a futuristic mailman, the last survivor of a disease outbreak. If you can imagine it, it’s probably out there.
I think there’s a lot of stigma around video games. The idea that they’re only for children, or for people who are lazy or unmotivated, is something I’ve come to know as completely false. Instead, video games are just a different form of storytelling, in which the “reader” is actually the player.