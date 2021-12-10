Last Saturday there were six sets of eyes looking at me as we began our session in the board room at the Sebring Regional Airport. I have made presentations to many hundreds of groups over the years, but this half dozen was special. Six high school juniors and seniors from the Mason G. Smoak Foundation (MGSF) were the core group of Youth Leadership Ambassadors. They were fired up to learn more about leadership.
I have known Deena Wright, the executive director of the MGSF, for many years as we both have been teachers with The School Board of Highlands County. She and I have a shared passion for youth empowerment and leadership development. After Deena made contact with Bev Glarner and Scott Carkeet at the airport, Scott asked me to help meet with the group. Deena was looking for opportunities for the youth to learn about leadership and explore where they might be able to volunteer.
As Deena and I planned the day, we realized we have been on the same path and promoting the same mission, creating “options and opportunities” for the youth in our programs. My efforts with the schools have been the aviation and aerospace curriculum; Deena is guiding youth in a program, Youth Leadership Highlands, to explore the businesses and operations of Highlands County. It was patterned after the adult Leadership Highlands program.
From the MGSF website: “Youth Leadership Highlands is a year-long program that focuses on the development of leadership skills in high school students. Youth Leadership Highlands students meet six times throughout the year to grow as leaders and learn about local leadership by visiting a variety of businesses and community organizations throughout Highlands County. Applications are available during the early part of the spring semester to freshman students in Highlands County. Check the MGSF calendar on our events page for actual dates. Participants are chosen at the end of their freshman year and participate in the Youth Leadership Highlands program throughout their sophomore year.”
Leadership can be defined in many ways. Often it is seen as someone at the top of an organization or the person out in front leading the way. It can be more than that on a more individual level and that was a key message shared with our group on Saturday. A person does not have to be in charge or out front to be a leader, it can be the individual acts of doing something to make a change, make things better, or giving of yourself and not expecting anything in return. Many times, we do things with others and never know the impact on the other person. We teachers find the most gratifying moment is when we receive the letter, email, phone call, or the chance meeting where our past student says thanks for what you did for me or what you taught. What we often hear from our past students is that we are caring and supportive and that helped the lessons to be learned. It was not what they learned but how we as teachers taught it. Often it was how we teachers carried ourselves in the classroom, leading by example, providing life lessons beyond the curriculum content.
Deena and I brought forward that leadership can be what each of the six ambassadors do individually to take action to help others, volunteer and seek out opportunities to make a difference. There is also the understanding that these actions might go unrecognized by others and our ambassadors may not know the results of their efforts. What our youth ambassador will know is what they did to step out of their comfort zone to make a difference. That is growth and leadership.
Youth Leadership Highlands is another example of concerned and dedicated community members working to develop options and opportunities for our area youth. Some programs are a part of a church, or focus on underserved youth, a school curriculum on leadership, and many other venues that engage our youth to help develop life skills. The saying “It takes a village to raise a child” is what is happening here in Highlands County and it can’t happen without your support, so if you can find a way, support this effort. You will get back more than you give, that I can assure you.
On Jan. 13, the MGSF, the Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring chambers of commerce, and Leadership Highlands are sponsoring a career fair at the Alan Jay Arena. The morning will host high school juniors and seniors so they can explore what is here in our county for career options. The afternoon will be local businesses providing employment opportunities. If your business would like to participate and share your employment opportunities, contact Garrett Roberts at 352-871-3783.
Thanks to Deena Wright; Dave Summers, chairman of the MGSF, and our Youth Ambassadors – Camryn Derr, Katie Summers, Layna Hood, Aliyah Thomas, Hadley Hathaway, and Rebekah Burke – for taking the time last Saturday to explore their leadership options and opportunities.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.