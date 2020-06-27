Where was the coverage?
I was very sad to see absolutely no coverage in this newspaper about the well attended and highly enthused boating flotilla celebrating President Donald Trump’s birthday. There was not, to my knowledge, one word about it either before or after the event.
I would be very interested to see why this very popular event had no coverage. How about an editor’s note to explain this?
Ross Johnson
Sebring
Editor’s note: A story and photo from the boat parade on Lake Jackson appeared in the June 18 edition.