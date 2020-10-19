Yesterday evening’s “debate” between the candidates for vice-president of the United States went more smoothly than the first presidential debate, but the time limits made the moderator’s task more difficult than it could have been.
Candidate (Kamala) Harris described Joe Biden as a “practicing” Catholic and stated that he would be the second Catholic elected president. Being a member of the Catholic Church involves more than saying you’re a Catholic. Abortion is not just about a woman having reproductive rights. When an egg and sperm have come together in a bed or a back seat or in a laboratory, a new life has begun.
Some don’t agree with that fact and say that until the child gets to a certain point of development, murdering it by abortion is legal.
Where will it end?
Now that abortion on demand has become the “law” of this land, where will it end? Now that they kill babes unborn, not seen as wrong or cause for scorn, where will it end? Now that someone by law may say, you’ve no right to live today, where will it end?
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring