SEBRING — While Tuesday’s voter turnout would seem low, it actually got higher this year than last year.
Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said 2022, a race involving three candidates for two Sebring City Council seats, had an 11.62% turnout while Tuesday, with five people vying for three seats, had 12.15%.
It amounts to 64 extra voters.
“It’s a good turnout, considering,” Healy said.
2020 saw four people run for three available council seats, and 692 people came out, she said. That year, with just 5,556 active registered voters in Sebring’s city limits, that number amounts to a 12.46% turnout.
“The turnout is going up, although the percentage is not reflecting that,” Healy said.
The more candidates who run for the available city council seats, which go to those candidates who get the most votes, the more it splits the vote for those who get the highest numbers, she said.
Undervotes also affect that. Tuesday saw 502 undervotes — those voting for just one or two candidates and not the whole three. 2020, the last election with three open seats, had just 386 undervotes.
Healy said she can’t say if those who had voted for one or two candidates only could have swayed the election if they had voted for the full three. She didn’t have that information audited, yet.
However, candidates almost always ask for that information, and perhaps think they can get the highest percentage of the overall vote by insisting voters pick only them.
“A vote is a vote is a vote,” Healy said. “It doesn’t give an advantage.”
Unofficial election results from the six Sebring city precincts, displayed on the Supervisor of Elections Office website, VoteHiglands.com, showed only 296 people had voted as of 4 p.m., with three hours left in the polls.
Another 252 had voted by mail, and 121 had cast ballots in a week-long early voting period. One vote was listed as provisional.
After polls closed at 7 p.m., the total number didn’t grow by much. Mail-in votes had risen to 258 and in-person election day votes had gone up to 415.
It made for a total of 795 people out of 6,542 active registered voters.
Healy has one provisional ballot from a person who forgot to bring identification, one mail-in with a mismatched signature and a mail-in where the person failed to sign the back of the envelope.
Healy said her staff reaches out to such voters by letter, phone and/or email.
The election had just 85 votes between the highest and lowest vote-getters, meaning the undervotes could have made a difference.
“In the elections offices in this state, we have a saying,” Healy said, “’if you don’t vote, you can’t complain.’”
It all depends, though, Healy said. It seems some candidates did better with certain voting methods than others.
What, then, makes for lower turnout on city or other local elections versus state and federal races? Name recognition is one thing, Healy said. An advertising push in the big races is another.
It’s unfortunate that people believe it’s more important to vote for the U.S. president than to vote for their local city council, Healy said. Local officials have more influence over your daily life, especially with respect to property taxes, economy, infrastructure and public safety.
“Whether you’re a voter or not, they impact your life,” Healy said.