Final vote tally for city of Sebring 2023

A total of 795 people out of 6,542 active registered voters in the city of Sebring voted in this year’s election for three open Sebring City Council seats. The vote spread was 85 votes between the highest and lowest vote-getters, with 502 ballots showing undervotes, where voters didn’t vote for three candidates.

 COURTESY/VOTEHIGHLANDS.COM

SEBRING — While Tuesday’s voter turnout would seem low, it actually got higher this year than last year.

Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said 2022, a race involving three candidates for two Sebring City Council seats, had an 11.62% turnout while Tuesday, with five people vying for three seats, had 12.15%.

