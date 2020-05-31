“Late at night when it’s hard to rest/I hold your picture to my chest/ and I feel fine, I feel fine/But it’s a rainy night in Georgia…” – written by Tony Joe White and performed by Brook Benton.
I need your input. I know this is a terribly personal question, but which songs make you cry? And why? (And would you be miffed if you suddenly, inexplicably started receiving spam emails for Kleenex and Visine?)
I could name a dozen or more songs that reliably put me on a spectrum of emotional reaction from “misty-eyed” to “weepy” to “bawling” to “No, hold off with the Jaws of Life until I hear what happened to poor little Teddy Bear …”
(Those manipulative so-and-sos behind TV’s “This Is Us” added “You Are My Sunshine” to the mix a while back, darn it.)
I can share such potentially embarrassing information with you because we’re all friends here, because the macho “Big boys don’t cry” mantra was always a bunch of hooey anyway and because if I don’t hurry up and write something, the paper will probably fill this space with “Family Circus” rejects. (“Who left little dotted lines all over a columnist’s career?” “Not Me!” “Ida Know!”)
You would think that a person would swap out painful songs instead of accumulating them over a lifetime, but whoever said “Time heals all wounds” was wrong. Time doesn’t heal all wounds; it accidentally sews a surgical sponge inside of you before hitting you with an unexpected out-of-network bill!
Certain songs should carry trigger warnings, as they dredge up poignant memories of unrequited love, deceased pets, faraway homes and shattered dreams. Who am I kidding? I’d probably ignore the warnings. I would masochistically insist on a little of “the hair of the dog that bit him” (especially if the dog wound up shot because of rabies).
WHY do I deliberately subject myself to a barrage of time-tested tear-jerkers on YouTube or my MP3 player? Well, sometimes I just need a catharsis.
Granted, fellows who say things like “Sometimes I just need a catharsis” are the ones who experience unrequited love more than guys who say, “Sometimes I just need a joint; can I get you one while I’m up?”
My 29th wedding anniversary is fast approaching, but “Leaving On A Jet Plane” still delivers retroactive stress related to my long-distance courtship of my wife. “Watching Scotty Grow” is a joyful song, but I get choked up because our son is growing up too fast.
One of the “songs” that is most gut-wrenching for me is actually a recitation: Walter Brennan’s 1962 rendition of “Old Rivers” (written by Cliff Crofford). If you’re not familiar with it, the narrator reminisces about a poor, hardworking neighbor he traipsed along behind as a youngster. Old Rivers is quoted as promising, “One of these days I’m gonna climb that mountain/Walk up there among the clouds/Where the cotton’s high and the corn’s a-growin’/And there ain’t no fields to plow.”
- “Old Rivers” resonates because it makes me appreciate the hardscrabble existence endured by my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles during the Great Depression. Of course, it also resonates because I have to get up off the sofa and find the remote so I can watch Walter Brennan in high-definition reruns of “The Real McCoys.” Sigh
Seriously, turn on the waterworks and send me those comments.
