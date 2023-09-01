Hurricane Idalia may have rained cats and dogs but the cats at Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services would be protected thanks to an out-of-county animal rescue. While Hurricane Idalia barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, arrangements were being made to rescue some 50 cats and kittens from having to ride out the storm outside.
On Tuesday, while Idalia was rapidly intensifying, staff members from the Humane Society of Highlands County and Highlands County Animal Services moved all the cats from Animal Services to the safety of the Humane Society. You could say it was purrfect timing.
The cats were kept safe from the elements at the Humane Society’s indoor shelter. On Thursday, the Humane Society of Sarasota was scheduled to pick up all the cats and get them vetted and re-homed.
At Animal Services, the cats are in outside cages. The Sarasota shelter contacted Judy Spiegel, president of the Humane Society of Highlands County Board of Directors. Speigel coordinated transferring the cats. Shel and organizers from Sarasota did not want the cats to be outside while the storm was brewing.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Clay Kinslow agreed. He was grateful for those who assisted in moving the cats. Kinslow said Animal Services prepared as though a stronger storm were to come through Highlands. Kinslow said the shelter is nearly always at capacity. It would be nice to have some empty cages, he said.
“We will be full again in a few days,” Kinslow said. “This is an awesome thing they’ve done.”
Kinslow also said besides the Humane Society of Highlands County, Sarasota’s Humane Society is one of the few rescues that help take the load off Animal Services. The Sarasota shelter calls about every five to six weeks and offers to take dogs and/or cats from them. The Highland’s and Sarasota Humane Societies ensure the animals they take are spayed/neutered before they are adopted.
Animal Services only euthanizes for space. While the adoption rate is very high, so is the stray and owner surrender rate. Kinslow said Animal Services have to accept all animals. Adding to the overcrowding is the fact that some neighboring counties are not taking in owner-surrendered animals.
Animal Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. More information can be found at highlandssheriff.org.
The Humane Society is at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. It can be reached at 863-655-1522 or see their FaceBook page.