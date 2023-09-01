Hurricane Idalia may have rained cats and dogs but the cats at Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services would be protected thanks to an out-of-county animal rescue. While Hurricane Idalia barreled toward Florida’s Gulf Coast, arrangements were being made to rescue some 50 cats and kittens from having to ride out the storm outside.

On Tuesday, while Idalia was rapidly intensifying, staff members from the Humane Society of Highlands County and Highlands County Animal Services moved all the cats from Animal Services to the safety of the Humane Society. You could say it was purrfect timing.

